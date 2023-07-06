The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:09 July 06, 2023
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.59 3.59
2-M 3.69 3.69
3-M 3.78 3.79
6-M 3.83 3.83
12-M 3.89 3.89
(END)
