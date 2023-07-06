Unregistered baby cases under investigation rise to 598: police
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of unregistered baby cases under police investigation has risen to 598, the National Office of Investigation said Thursday, as a nationwide campaign is under way to confirm the well-being of more than 2,000 undocumented babies born since 2015.
A total of 664 cases of undocumented babies had been filed with police across the nation as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and police investigations are under way for 598 of them, police officials said.
The latest figure marks an increase of 198 additional investigation cases in the span of a day.
The police said the locations of 540 babies and whether they are still alive remain unknown.
Of the total cases filed, 23 babies have been confirmed dead, 11 of which had no signs of foul play.
Police investigations are under way on suspected crimes involving 10 other dead babies, while the mother of the other two was referred to prosecutors last week on charges of killing them and storing their bodies in a refrigerator at home.
Police have been expanding their probe into cases of undocumented babies who have medical records of birth but no official birth registration, and the government is conducting a nationwide campaign to check the well-being of more than 2,000 unregistered babies.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official