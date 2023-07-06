Hyundai Glovis partners up with Dutch nonprofit entity to remove plastic waste from oceans

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. said Thursday it has signed a partnership with a Dutch nonprofit organization to work together to remove plastic waste from the oceans as part of its commitment to making a sustainable environment.

Under the partnership signed with Ocean Cleanup, Hyundai Glovis will install cameras on its vessels to collect details on the exact location and scale of the plastic waste in the sea and share the information with the Dutch partner, the logistic unit of Hyundai Motor Group said in a release.

Hyundai Glovis will also help Ocean Cleanup transport its barges specifically developed to collect the marine plastic waste from the surface of the sea.

Hyundai Glovis CEO Lee Kyoo-bok and Ocean Cleanup founder and CEO Boyan Slat signed the partnership in Seoul on Wednesday.

Founded in 2013, the Netherlands-based Ocean Cleanup has developed technologies using a floating barrier at the surface of the water to extract plastic pollution from the oceans and to capture the waste in rivers before it reaches the oceans.



Hyundai Glovis CEO Lee Kyoo-bok (L) and Ocean Cleanup founder and CEO Boyan Slat pose for a photo after signing a partnership on collection of marine plastic waste from the oceans on July 5, 2023, in this photo provided by Hyundai Glovis. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

