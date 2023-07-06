Yoon vows to ensure fair opportunities, just rewards for young people
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to ensure fair opportunities and just rewards for young people, calling them "partners" in constructing the nation's future and running state affairs.
Yoon made the remark while presiding over a meeting reviewing the results of his administration's youth policies in its first year in office and discussing the current and future issues facing young people.
"I consider young people not as the subject of policies, but as partners in state affairs jointly designing the nation's future, and I have high expectations for the role all of you will play," Yoon said during the event held at the Floating Island Convention Hall on the Han River, according to his office.
"I will create a Republic of Korea where all of you are given fair opportunities and just rewards for your efforts and achievements," he added.
The meeting brought together around 650 people, both in-person and virtually, including government officials, members of the youth policy coordination committee under the Prime Minister's Office, youth advisers for each ministry and youth interns.
The meeting was split into three parts, with the first session reviewing the Yoon administration's youth policies over the past year, the second session looking at issues affecting young people, such as cryptocurrency fraud and the low birth rate, and the final session dealing with the administration's top three reform areas of labor, education and pensions.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
