S. Korea unveils plans to enhance competition in local communications market
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will give more incentives to new operators for a high-speed 5G network frequency band in a bid to enhance competition in the local communications market.
New operators will be given priority to use 28 gigahertz frequency bands and one of the two 5G anchor bands of 700 megahertz or 1.8 GHz for five years, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The ministry said it is considering lowering the entry fees and easing mandatory equipment installations for the new operators.
It will also give financial and administrative support to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to help them compete with major mobile carriers like SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp.
The MVNOs are small network service providers that offer affordable subscription plans with various services in connection with their existing payment platforms.
The ministry said the set of measures is part of its strategy to foster capable businesses that can challenge the local oligopolistic network market.
The South Korean government earlier canceled the licenses for the 28 GHz spectrum owned by the three major telcos, citing a lack of investment.
South Korea has secured two 3.5 GHz and two 28 GHz spectrum bands for the 5G network, known as a key technology for high-speed mobile services.
The 28 GHz spectrum has a narrower coverage area than the 3.5 GHz, but it has a higher speed and lower latency, with an advantage in distributing data traffic in population-dense areas.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
(LEAD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official