Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Lithuania next week and then pay an official visit to Poland, his office said Thursday.
Yoon will visit Vilnius from Monday to Wednesday to meet with NATO leaders over the war in Ukraine and cooperation between the security alliance and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.
Yoon will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit, with talks under way to set up a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kim told a press briefing.
The meeting with Kishida could include the issue of Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan.
From Vilnius, Yoon will travel to Poland for a three-day official visit and hold a summit with President Andrzej Duda.
On speculation Yoon could visit Ukraine and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the trip, a presidential official told reporters there are no such plans.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
-
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
-
(LEAD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official