SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKTelecom 44,200 DN 850

S-1 53,000 DN 500

KG DONGBU STL 8,910 DN 180

DWS 35,800 DN 1,600

ZINUS 25,550 DN 550

Hanchem 217,000 DN 19,000

HyundaiElev 39,050 DN 500

SKC 103,200 DN 3,400

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,040 DN 150

SamsungSecu 35,200 DN 250

HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,600 DN 1,100

KEPCO 20,050 DN 200

Mobis 233,000 UP 1,000

Daesang 16,720 DN 240

SKNetworks 5,150 DN 10

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,900 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 13,580 DN 460

Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 400

Kumyang 73,600 UP 2,400

SGBC 48,400 DN 150

Nongshim 405,500 0

Shinsegae 180,900 UP 3,300

LOTTE 24,850 UP 150

Hyosung 56,900 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 DN 400

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 DN 900

KUMHOTIRE 4,685 UP 15

SAMSUNG C&T 102,300 DN 1,100

PanOcean 4,960 DN 70

COWAY 43,300 DN 450

Hanon Systems 9,240 UP 90

SK 143,500 DN 3,700

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16760 DN140

DONGSUH 18,770 DN 230

ShinpoongPharm 15,200 DN 650

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 0

SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 350

LOTTE SHOPPING 66,800 DN 400

CheilWorldwide 18,110 DN 140

LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,500 DN 900

