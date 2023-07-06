KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKTelecom 44,200 DN 850
S-1 53,000 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,910 DN 180
DWS 35,800 DN 1,600
ZINUS 25,550 DN 550
Hanchem 217,000 DN 19,000
HyundaiElev 39,050 DN 500
SKC 103,200 DN 3,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,040 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,200 DN 250
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,600 DN 1,100
KEPCO 20,050 DN 200
Mobis 233,000 UP 1,000
Daesang 16,720 DN 240
SKNetworks 5,150 DN 10
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,900 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 13,580 DN 460
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 400
Kumyang 73,600 UP 2,400
SGBC 48,400 DN 150
Nongshim 405,500 0
Shinsegae 180,900 UP 3,300
LOTTE 24,850 UP 150
Hyosung 56,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 DN 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,685 UP 15
SAMSUNG C&T 102,300 DN 1,100
PanOcean 4,960 DN 70
COWAY 43,300 DN 450
Hanon Systems 9,240 UP 90
SK 143,500 DN 3,700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16760 DN140
DONGSUH 18,770 DN 230
ShinpoongPharm 15,200 DN 650
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 66,800 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 18,110 DN 140
LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,500 DN 900
