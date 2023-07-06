KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE TOUR 10,240 DN 240
KT 29,500 UP 350
Handsome 22,150 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp544 00 DN3600
Asiana Airlines 11,950 DN 270
IBK 10,140 DN 120
SamsungEng 29,100 DN 100
LG Uplus 10,370 DN 340
KCC 192,400 DN 4,600
SKBP 77,700 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 14,290 DN 40
SSANGYONGCNE 4,875 DN 115
SamyangFood 121,200 DN 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 43,900 DN 2,450
CJ CheilJedang 267,500 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 614,000 DN 9,000
AmoreG 25,500 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 79,900 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 DN 500
S-Oil 63,900 DN 700
KorZinc 463,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,050 DN 10
IS DONGSEO 31,700 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 308,000 DN 6,500
OCI Holdings 105,600 DN 5,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 152,900 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 31,350 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 142,800 DN 300
HMM 18,680 DN 290
KumhoPetrochem 123,800 DN 3,100
HYUNDAI WIA 67,800 UP 700
GS E&C 14,520 DN 3,510
Hanssem 42,500 UP 400
F&F 115,600 DN 1,400
HDKSOE 120,300 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,150 DN 950
MS IND 24,950 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,150 DN 350
Kogas 24,450 DN 950
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
U.S. says it welcomes IAEA report on planned release of Japan's treated water