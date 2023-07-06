Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

July 06, 2023

SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,400 DN 600
Boryung 7,760 DN 200
LG Corp. 82,800 DN 2,100
KAL 25,500 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 373,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 DN 1,600
Hanwha 28,750 DN 1,100
DB HiTek 60,100 DN 2,700
LX INT 35,550 DN 1,450
CJ 62,100 DN 1,700
LG H&H 437,000 DN 7,500
DWEC 3,925 DN 125
NCsoft 287,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,900 DN 650
LGCHEM 664,000 DN 12,000
ShinhanGroup 33,050 DN 700
Daewoong 12,160 DN 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 DN 400
COSMAX 89,600 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 86,900 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 67,800 DN 900
KT&G 81,700 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,400 DN 340
Doosanfc 27,100 UP 50
LG Display 15,320 DN 180
Hanwha Ocean 38,800 UP 100
KEPCO KPS 31,700 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,570 DN 320
Kangwonland 16,890 DN 390
NAVER 195,500 UP 9,000
Kakao 50,900 UP 2,050
SK hynix 113,800 DN 2,900
Youngpoong 542,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 UP 300
DB INSURANCE 72,000 DN 800
POSCO Holdings 394,000 DN 9,000
SLCORP 40,000 UP 2,250
Yuhan 58,000 DN 700
(MORE)

