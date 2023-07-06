KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,400 DN 600
Boryung 7,760 DN 200
LG Corp. 82,800 DN 2,100
KAL 25,500 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 373,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 DN 1,600
Hanwha 28,750 DN 1,100
DB HiTek 60,100 DN 2,700
LX INT 35,550 DN 1,450
CJ 62,100 DN 1,700
LG H&H 437,000 DN 7,500
DWEC 3,925 DN 125
NCsoft 287,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,900 DN 650
LGCHEM 664,000 DN 12,000
ShinhanGroup 33,050 DN 700
Daewoong 12,160 DN 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 DN 400
COSMAX 89,600 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 86,900 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 67,800 DN 900
KT&G 81,700 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,400 DN 340
Doosanfc 27,100 UP 50
LG Display 15,320 DN 180
Hanwha Ocean 38,800 UP 100
KEPCO KPS 31,700 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,570 DN 320
Kangwonland 16,890 DN 390
NAVER 195,500 UP 9,000
Kakao 50,900 UP 2,050
SK hynix 113,800 DN 2,900
Youngpoong 542,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 UP 300
DB INSURANCE 72,000 DN 800
POSCO Holdings 394,000 DN 9,000
SLCORP 40,000 UP 2,250
Yuhan 58,000 DN 700
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook to make official solo debut next month
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
(2nd LD) S. Korea respects IAEA report on Fukushima wastewater discharge: official
Celtic FC withdraw from S. Korean summer trip
Police investigating 400 unregistered baby cases; 15 confirmed dead
U.S. says it welcomes IAEA report on planned release of Japan's treated water