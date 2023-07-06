Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 July 06, 2023

GCH Corp 13,910 DN 80
SamsungElec 71,600 DN 400
LotteChilsung 122,700 DN 500
COSMOCHEM 55,900 DN 900
NHIS 9,530 UP 50
Ottogi 386,000 DN 4,500
LS 89,200 DN 2,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES136 30 0 UP300
GC Corp 111,600 DN 3,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 5,000
YoulchonChem 29,900 DN 600
LG Energy Solution 565,000 DN 2,000
GS Retail 22,100 DN 300
KPIC 135,000 DN 4,100
HtlShilla 73,400 DN 300
HITEJINRO 20,800 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 71,400 UP 600
DOOSAN 86,500 DN 1,500
DL 38,250 DN 950
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,030 UP 10
KIA CORP. 89,000 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 125,300 DN 2,900
Celltrion 152,600 0
TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 300
JB Financial Group 8,280 DN 190
DAEWOONG PHARM 91,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,400 DN 200
KIH 48,950 DN 1,650
GS 35,000 DN 1,150
LIG Nex1 86,000 DN 700
Fila Holdings 37,450 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,400 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,000 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,440 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 95,000 DN 1,200
FOOSUNG 12,650 DN 340
SK Innovation 165,900 DN 1,400
POONGSAN 40,150 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 46,700 DN 1,050
Hansae 19,750 DN 850
(MORE)

