KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 63,000 DN 100
CSWIND 83,600 DN 700
GKL 14,590 DN 500
KOLON IND 51,700 DN 500
HanmiPharm 295,500 DN 7,000
SD Biosensor 11,750 DN 470
Meritz Financial 42,250 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,730 DN 130
DGB Financial Group 7,240 DN 180
emart 75,000 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 DN 200
PIAM 34,900 DN 800
HANJINKAL 46,400 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 78,800 DN 700
DoubleUGames 41,300 DN 50
HL MANDO 53,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 749,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 58,900 DN 400
Netmarble 46,450 DN 850
KRAFTON 178,500 UP 200
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 DN 100
ORION 120,000 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,250 DN 750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,640 UP 50
BGF Retail 166,600 DN 1,200
SKCHEM 67,000 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 10,740 DN 480
HYOSUNG TNC 345,000 DN 11,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 442,000 DN 9,500
HANILCMT 11,900 DN 210
SKBS 76,500 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 DN 300
KakaoBank 23,050 DN 200
HYBE 279,500 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 93,100 DN 1,500
DL E&C 31,900 DN 1,450
kakaopay 46,400 UP 1,100
K Car 13,930 DN 510
SKSQUARE 45,200 DN 1,000
