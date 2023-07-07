Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Land minister completely covers 'Kim Keon Hee Line controversy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Yangpyeong expressway' scrapped amid allegations of special favors for first lady (Kookmin Daily)
-- Neglect of KFCC for 4 months increased risk of 'bank run' (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP calls for 'rebuke of selling one's country' amid intensifying THAAD controversy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway scrapped in 'ultra-aggressive move' (Segye Times)
-- Extreme political warfare even does away with expressway (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Working couples disguise marriage status as home applications become impossible (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1.7 tln-won nat'l project scrapped as allegations of special favors for Kim Keon Hee emerge (Hankyoreh)
-- Insecure KFCC ... gov't promises liquidity support if necessary (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KFCC response is repeat from 12 years ago even though 'epicenter' is different (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't goes all out to stop anxiety over KFCC (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Incentive deal puts Canada plant on track (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 4,000 unregistered foreign babies -- where are they? (Korea Herald)
-- LGES, Stellantis win bigger subsidy from Canada (Korea Times)
