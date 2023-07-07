S. Korea's current account returns to black in May
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account returned to the black in May on the back of a trade surplus and increased dividend payments from overseas, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's current account surplus reached US$1.93 billion in May, swinging from a deficit of $790 million a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
May's surplus came as the country logged a trade surplus and the service account deficit narrowed.
The primary income account, which tracks wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas, also reported a surplus, the data showed.
The country posted a goods account surplus of $1.82 billion in May following a surplus of $580 million in April, the data showed.
In January, the country suffered a record deficit of $4.21 billion amid an extended decline in outbound shipments.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
Hyundai Group chief seeks to visit N. Korea's Mt. Kumgang
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to introduce anti-drone defense system at key military, gov't facilities
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady