Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit down 95.7 pct to 600 bln won
All News 08:41 July 07, 2023
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 600 billion won (US$461.2 million), down 95.7 percent from a year earlier.
Sales decreased 22.3 percent to 60 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 231.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
