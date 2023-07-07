Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 07, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/24 Sunny 0
Incheon 31/23 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/23 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 33/21 Sunny 0
Gangneung 32/25 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 26/23 Rain 80
Gwangju 25/23 Rain 90
Jeju 32/24 Rain 60
Daegu 26/23 Rain 90
Busan 24/23 Rain 90
(END)
