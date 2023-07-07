Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 07, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/24 Sunny 0

Incheon 31/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/23 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 33/21 Sunny 0

Gangneung 32/25 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/23 Rain 80

Gwangju 25/23 Rain 90

Jeju 32/24 Rain 60

Daegu 26/23 Rain 90

Busan 24/23 Rain 90

