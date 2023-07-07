Seoul shares open sharply lower on Fed rate hike woes, Samsung earnings
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks got off to a weak start Friday amid concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes and Samsung Electronics' poor earnings guidance.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 23.55 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,532.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
All U.S. stock indexes finished lower Thursday (U.S. time) with investors' concerns over the Fed's potential additional rate hikes following stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data.
In Seoul, most of the big-cap shares were trading in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics plunged 1.4 percent after its second-quarter operating profit was estimated to have plunged about 96 percent from a year earlier amid an extended slump in the semiconductor business.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also dropped almost 1.7 percent and leading chemical producer LG Chem went down 0.75 percent.
Top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia also retreated 1.45 percent and 2.25 percent, respectively.
Battery makers were mixed.
Market leader LG Energy Solution gained 0.71 percent with expectations on strong second-quarter earnings guidance set to be released later in the day, but its smaller rival Samsung SDI slid 1 percent.
LG Electronics also fell 1.76 percent ahead of the release of second-quarter earnings guidance later in the day.
The local currency was trading at 1,310.10 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 9.20 won from Thursday's close.
