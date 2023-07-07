KTO unveils K-wave tourism products

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) on Friday unveiled 49 travel products comprising K-pop and K-drama-related attractions.

The products center on 51 hallyu-themed tourism courses, the KTO said, referring to the Korean wave of pop culture.

The products include a five-day program visiting places related to K-pop juggernaut BTS and a program visiting places that appeared in K-dramas, such as Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, about 30 kilometers south of Seoul.

K-pop and the broader Korean Wave have resonated with young people around the world, burnishing South Korea's image as a cool country, home to BTS and "Gangnam Style," South Korean rapper Psy's 2012 megahit song.

The KTO plans to promote the products through its overseas offices, the VisitKorea website (https://english.visitkorea.or.kr/svc/main/index.do) and global online travel agencies.



Logo of the Korea Tourism Organization (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)