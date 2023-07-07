Google Korea receives appreciation plaque from veterans ministry
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Google Korea said Friday it has received a plaque of appreciation from the veterans ministry for its project to digitalize archives of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Google Arts and Culture (GAC) launched the "Korea's Demilitarized Zone" project in February worldwide, featuring historical photos of the Korean War, such as those of soldiers from countries that fought in the war, video records of the cease-fire agreement, and pictures of rare plants and animals that inhabit the isolated border area.
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Google's DMZ project has played a role in publicizing the sacrifice of war heroes across the world, and many of them and their families at home and abroad have expressed gratitude for the program.
