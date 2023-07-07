NewJeans prereleases 2 tracks on upcoming EP
All News 11:06 July 07, 2023
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group NewJeans on Friday released "New Jeans," a song to be included in its forthcoming second EP.
The song has a unique composition alternating between UK garage rhythm and Jersey club rhythm with smart lyrics and utilizes the team's name.
"Super Shy," another prerelease song unveiled together with "New Jeans," features the members' unique voices and refreshful and bouncy charms.
The music video for "New Jeans" was uploaded on YouTube at midnight.
The new EP, titled "Get Up," will hit various music services on July 21.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
Most Saved
-
S. Korea asks Pyongyang to give prior notice on border dam discharge
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to introduce anti-drone defense system at key military, gov't facilities
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady