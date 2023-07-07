Yoon presents letter of appointment to culture adviser
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday presented a letter of appointment to Yoo In-chon, his new special adviser for culture and sports.
Yoo, a well-known TV and stage actor who served as culture minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration, was named to the newly established position the previous day.
Yoon also presented letters of appointment to Woo Tong-ki and Lee Jung-hyun, the chair and vice chair, respectively, of a new presidential committee for regional development.
The committee merges the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development and the Presidential Committee on Autonomy and Decentralization, and will formally launch Monday.
