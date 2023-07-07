Yoon presents letter of appointment to culture adviser

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday presented a letter of appointment to Yoo In-chon, his new special adviser for culture and sports.

Yoo, a well-known TV and stage actor who served as culture minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration, was named to the newly established position the previous day.

Yoon also presented letters of appointment to Woo Tong-ki and Lee Jung-hyun, the chair and vice chair, respectively, of a new presidential committee for regional development.

The committee merges the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development and the Presidential Committee on Autonomy and Decentralization, and will formally launch Monday.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with Yoo In-chon, named to the newly established position of special presidential adviser for culture and sports, after presenting Yoo with a letter of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul on July 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

