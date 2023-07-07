Kim Hyo-joo tied for 1st-round lead at U.S. Women's Open

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo is tied for the opening round lead at the U.S. Women's Open in California.

Kim shot a four-under 68 to share the first-round lead with Lin Xiyu of China at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach on Thursday (local time). Kim had five birdies against one bogey at the third LPGA major tournament of the season.

Kim, 27, is a five-time LPGA winner with one major title so far, at the 2014 Evian Championship. Four of her five birdies in the first round came on the front nine.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I was quite concerned about the front nine, but I was able to do a good job," she said. "Then the back nine, I had some risky stretches, but I was able to make par each time, and I'm very satisfied with my overall performance to the end."

Pebble Beach, considered one of the world's most scenic courses, is hosting the U.S. Women's Open for the first time this week, and Kim said she "can brag about" her opportunity to play at this course to friends and family.

After playing in the afternoon Thursday, Kim was bracing for different course conditions for her morning tee time Friday.

"I will adapt as best as I can, and I hope to have continuously satisfying shots," she said. "Because of my good performance today, I think that gives me confidence."

Another South Korean player, LPGA rookie Ryu Hae-ran, was one of five players to shoot three-under. The 2019 U.S. Women's Open champion Lee Jeong-eun and veteran Amy Yang both carded 70s.



In this Associated Press photo, Ryu Hae-ran of South Korea (R) bumps fists with her caddie after making a birdie on the 18th green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

After a bogey at the third hole, Ryu reeled off three straight birdies to right the ship.

"The beginning was not as good as I expected, but I got three birdies in a row, so I had a very good rhythm," said Ryu, who also birdied the 15th and the 18th. "I'll be playing tomorrow afternoon, and I think it will be windier, so I need to focus on the accuracy of my shot, and I will work hard on that."

Former world No. 1 Shin Ji-yai, an 11-time LPGA winner who is now based in Japan, shot a 71.

Shin has won two majors so far, and both of them came at the Women's Open, played on links courses in Britain. She said the links-style Pebble Beach suits her just fine.

"This is my dream golf course, so I'm really lucky to play here," she said. "Pretty busy inside the course, but I tried to enjoy this course."

Ko Jin-young, current world No. 1, struggled to a round of 79, her worst score of the season. She had six bogeys and one double bogey, while picking up just one birdie.

Park Sung-hyun and Choi Hye-jin, the champion and the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Women's Open, respectively, shot 79s too.



In this Getty Images photo, Shin Ji-yai of South Korea celebrates after making a birdie on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

