LG Electronics Q2 operating profit up 12.7 pct to 892.7 bln won

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 892.7 billion won (US$684.2 million), up 12.7 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 2.7 percent to 19.99 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The operating profit was 6.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

