Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Energy Solution Q2 operating earnings up 212.7 pct to 611.6 bln won

All News 15:27 July 07, 2023

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 611.6 billion won (US$468.7 million), up 212.7 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 73 percent to 8.77 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 9.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Keywords
#LG Energy Solution
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!