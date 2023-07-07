LG Energy Solution Q2 operating earnings up 212.7 pct to 611.6 bln won

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 611.6 billion won (US$468.7 million), up 212.7 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 73 percent to 8.77 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 9.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

(END)