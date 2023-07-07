Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday it has published hard copy prints of an English version of its report on North Korea's human rights situation as part of efforts to raise global awareness on the issue.
The publication is a printed version of the government's annual report on North Korea's human rights violations, which was first made public in late March in line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's hard-line policy toward the North.
------------
(LEAD) Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Thursday unveiled newly declassified documents offering a glimpse into what led to the July 4 joint communique in 1972, the first agreement signed between South and North Korea since the division of the peninsula.
The dossier includes transcripts of confidential inter-Korean contacts in the months leading up to the historic agreement, such as a 1972 meeting in Pyongyang between Seoul's then spy chief Lee Hu-rak and the North's Kim Yong-ju, the younger brother of then North Korean leader Kim Il-sung.
------------
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's Hyundai Group has withdrawn an application to visit North Korea's Mount Kumgang, after the North said it has "no intention to examine" the application, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.
Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, which had run sightseeing programs at the North Korean mountain, had been seeking to visit the North in August to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of her husband and former chairman of the group, Chung Mong-hun.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low