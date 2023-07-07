Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 July 07, 2023

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

July 3 -- Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal

4 -- N. Korea says it has achieved economic goals for H1 in key sectors

N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate

5 -- S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military

6 -- N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting

7 -- S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
(END)

