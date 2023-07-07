SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



POSCO FUTURE M 398,500 UP 25,000

KAL 25,050 DN 450

Boryung 7,680 DN 80

TaekwangInd 605,000 DN 9,000

LG Corp. 82,800 0

SSANGYONGCNE 4,815 DN 60

KIA CORP. 87,900 DN 1,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,860 DN 170

CJ 60,600 DN 1,500

DB HiTek 58,900 DN 1,200

Hanwha 28,650 DN 100

Ottogi 378,000 DN 8,000

KPIC 132,500 DN 2,500

GS Retail 21,900 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 90

SKC 104,300 UP 1,100

HyundaiEng&Const 34,650 DN 800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,600 DN 400

SK hynix 111,800 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 529,000 DN 13,000

SamsungF&MIns 222,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,630 DN 520

Kogas 24,550 UP 100

AmoreG 25,150 DN 350

HyundaiMtr 204,000 DN 2,500

Daewoong 12,060 DN 100

SamyangFood 121,700 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 264,000 DN 3,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 45,050 UP 1,150

HITEJINRO 20,750 DN 50

Yuhan 56,700 DN 1,300

SLCORP 40,600 UP 600

CJ LOGISTICS 69,800 DN 1,600

DL 37,050 DN 1,200

DOOSAN 85,500 DN 1,000

TaihanElecWire 13,310 DN 270

Hyundai M&F INS 29,800 DN 150

Daesang 16,480 DN 240

KUMHOTIRE 4,600 DN 85

KOREA AEROSPACE 54,000 UP 200

(MORE)