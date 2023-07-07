KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO FUTURE M 398,500 UP 25,000
KAL 25,050 DN 450
Boryung 7,680 DN 80
TaekwangInd 605,000 DN 9,000
LG Corp. 82,800 0
SSANGYONGCNE 4,815 DN 60
KIA CORP. 87,900 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,860 DN 170
CJ 60,600 DN 1,500
DB HiTek 58,900 DN 1,200
Hanwha 28,650 DN 100
Ottogi 378,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 132,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 21,900 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 90
SKC 104,300 UP 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 34,650 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,600 DN 400
SK hynix 111,800 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 529,000 DN 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 222,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,630 DN 520
Kogas 24,550 UP 100
AmoreG 25,150 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 204,000 DN 2,500
Daewoong 12,060 DN 100
SamyangFood 121,700 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 264,000 DN 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 45,050 UP 1,150
HITEJINRO 20,750 DN 50
Yuhan 56,700 DN 1,300
SLCORP 40,600 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 69,800 DN 1,600
DL 37,050 DN 1,200
DOOSAN 85,500 DN 1,000
TaihanElecWire 13,310 DN 270
Hyundai M&F INS 29,800 DN 150
Daesang 16,480 DN 240
KUMHOTIRE 4,600 DN 85
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,000 UP 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low