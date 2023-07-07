KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 115,200 DN 2,700
AMOREPACIFIC 94,700 DN 300
LIG Nex1 85,400 DN 600
GS 35,100 UP 100
Fila Holdings 37,500 UP 50
FOOSUNG 12,510 DN 140
SK Innovation 166,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,600 DN 2,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,700 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 40
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 100
KCC 189,500 DN 2,900
SKBP 75,400 DN 2,300
ORION Holdings 14,060 DN 230
POSCO Holdings 400,000 UP 6,000
COSMOCHEM 56,400 UP 500
LOTTE 24,800 DN 50
LotteChilsung 121,700 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 69,900 DN 1,700
GS E&C 13,750 DN 770
NHIS 9,320 DN 210
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 697,000 DN 6,000
LS 88,200 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES136 00 0 DN300
DB INSURANCE 72,200 UP 200
GC Corp 108,800 DN 2,800
Hanssem 42,500 0
F&F 112,400 DN 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,000 DN 150
MS IND 22,950 DN 2,000
OCI Holdings 105,700 UP 100
Kumyang 83,000 UP 9,400
HDKSOE 120,400 UP 100
NCsoft 279,500 DN 8,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,100 DN 1,300
COSMAX 89,000 DN 600
KIWOOM 84,600 DN 2,300
Hanwha Ocean 41,100 UP 2,300
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,630 UP 60
DWEC 3,815 DN 110
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low