KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KEPCO KPS 31,950 UP 250
LG H&H 432,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 656,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 71,500 UP 3,700
ShinhanGroup 32,500 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,950 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,650 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 2,300
Celltrion 148,600 DN 4,000
TKG Huchems 21,000 DN 100
JB Financial Group 8,220 DN 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 92,400 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,800 DN 600
KIH 48,250 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 46,500 DN 200
Hansae 19,760 UP 10
Youngone Corp 62,300 DN 700
CSWIND 82,800 DN 800
GKL 14,370 DN 220
KOLON IND 49,950 DN 1,750
HanmiPharm 279,500 DN 16,000
SD Biosensor 11,520 DN 230
Meritz Financial 41,150 DN 1,100
BNK Financial Group 6,670 DN 60
DGB Financial Group 7,190 DN 50
emart 75,200 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY366 50 DN100
POONGSAN 40,000 DN 150
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 UP 900
PIAM 34,550 DN 350
HANJINKAL 45,300 DN 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 DN 450
Shinsegae 181,000 UP 100
Nongshim 410,000 UP 4,500
SGBC 48,600 UP 200
Hyosung 57,000 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 140,400 DN 2,400
YoulchonChem 30,200 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 562,000 DN 3,000
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low