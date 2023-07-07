Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 July 07, 2023

HtlShilla 73,500 UP 100
Hanmi Science 30,650 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 77,000 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 41,200 DN 100
HL MANDO 53,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 DN 30,000
Doosan Bobcat 59,600 UP 700
Netmarble 44,900 DN 1,550
KRAFTON 174,500 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,800 DN 700
ORION 122,400 UP 2,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,980 UP 340
LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,100 DN 1,400
CheilWorldwide 17,940 DN 170
BGF Retail 166,800 UP 200
SKCHEM 65,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 10,610 DN 130
LS ELECTRIC 80,100 UP 200
KorZinc 444,500 DN 18,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,100 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 87,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 31,250 DN 450
S-Oil 63,400 DN 500
LG Innotek 299,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,200 DN 1,700
HMM 18,500 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 67,900 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 121,700 DN 2,100
Mobis 232,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,500 DN 100
S-1 52,000 DN 1,000
ZINUS 24,550 DN 1,000
Hanchem 206,500 DN 10,500
DWS 35,450 DN 350
KEPCO 19,490 DN 560
SamsungSecu 34,800 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,720 DN 190
SKTelecom 43,550 DN 650
HyundaiElev 39,450 UP 400
