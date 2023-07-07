KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HtlShilla 73,500 UP 100
Hanmi Science 30,650 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 77,000 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 41,200 DN 100
HL MANDO 53,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 DN 30,000
Doosan Bobcat 59,600 UP 700
Netmarble 44,900 DN 1,550
KRAFTON 174,500 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,800 DN 700
ORION 122,400 UP 2,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,980 UP 340
LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,100 DN 1,400
CheilWorldwide 17,940 DN 170
BGF Retail 166,800 UP 200
SKCHEM 65,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 10,610 DN 130
LS ELECTRIC 80,100 UP 200
KorZinc 444,500 DN 18,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,100 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 87,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 31,250 DN 450
S-Oil 63,400 DN 500
LG Innotek 299,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,200 DN 1,700
HMM 18,500 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 67,900 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 121,700 DN 2,100
Mobis 232,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,500 DN 100
S-1 52,000 DN 1,000
ZINUS 24,550 DN 1,000
Hanchem 206,500 DN 10,500
DWS 35,450 DN 350
KEPCO 19,490 DN 560
SamsungSecu 34,800 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,720 DN 190
SKTelecom 43,550 DN 650
HyundaiElev 39,450 UP 400
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low