KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanon Systems 9,020 DN 220
SK 140,200 DN 3,300
ShinpoongPharm 15,190 DN 10
Handsome 21,750 DN 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp547 00 UP300
Asiana Airlines 11,780 DN 170
COWAY 42,700 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 65,800 DN 1,000
IBK 10,100 DN 40
DONGSUH 18,700 DN 70
SamsungEng 28,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 100,100 DN 2,200
PanOcean 4,855 DN 105
SAMSUNG CARD 28,500 DN 300
KT 29,300 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16670 DN90
LOTTE TOUR 10,060 DN 180
LG Uplus 10,190 DN 180
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 DN 300
KT&G 81,300 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,400 0
Doosanfc 27,000 DN 100
LG Display 14,910 DN 410
Kangwonland 16,520 DN 370
NAVER 195,000 DN 500
Kakao 49,850 DN 1,050
LX INT 34,750 DN 800
GCH Corp 13,370 DN 540
HYOSUNG TNC 339,500 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 438,000 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 11,730 DN 170
SKBS 73,500 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,360 DN 40
KakaoBank 22,850 DN 200
HYBE 286,000 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 92,600 DN 500
DL E&C 30,850 DN 1,050
kakaopay 45,800 DN 600
K Car 14,130 UP 200
SKSQUARE 44,250 DN 950
(END)
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low