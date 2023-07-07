FM to attend annual ASEAN-hosted meetings in Jakarta next week
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin plans to attend next week's annual gatherings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia, officials said Friday.
Park is scheduled to join the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting and the ASEAN plus three meeting, also involving China and Japan, next Thursday, according to his ministry. The following day, he will take part in the East Asia Summit (EAS) meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
In between the sessions, Park could potentially hold separate bilateral talks with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Qin Gang, respectively, in Jakarta.
Foreign ministers of China and Japan have typically attended the annual gatherings.
If realized, a meeting with Qin would mark the first face-to-face foreign ministerial meeting between the two countries since Qin took office last year.
In a potential South Korea-Japan foreign ministerial meeting, Hayashi could explain to Park the findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency's report on Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Observers are also keeping close tabs on the possible attendance of North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at the ARF meeting. The North is also a member of the ARF.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low