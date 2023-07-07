Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Cho Min, the daughter of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk, said Friday she is planning to drop lawsuits she filed to reverse her two alma maters' decisions revoking her admissions over academic fraud.
Last year, Korea University and Pusan National University's Graduate School of Medicine revoked her admissions, citing false academic records submitted for admission.
The decisions came after former Minister Cho and his wife and former professor Chung Kyung-sim were indicted on charges of falsifying Cho Min's academic credentials to help with her school admission.
Cho Kuk was given a two-year prison term and his wife is also serving a four-year prison sentence on charges, including forgery, connected to her daughter's admission to a medical school.
"I am planning to withdraw the ongoing lawsuits against Korea University and Pusan National University's admission revocations," Cho Min, 32, said in a post on her social media platform account.
Cho Min filed the lawsuits against the universities last year to reverse the school decisions. A regional court ruled in favor of Pusan National University in April in one of the suits, and the other suit against Korea University is currently in progress.
"Giving up everything, I am planning to go back to the starting point and start again with a clean slate," she said. "I will seriously think about my future so as to be able to contribute to society with social responsibility."
If her lawsuits are withdrawn, it will automatically finalize the revocation decisions.
