S. Korean Bond Yields on July 7, 2023
All News 16:32 July 07, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.623 3.590 +3.3
2-year TB 3.780 3.732 +4.8
3-year TB 3.735 3.676 +5.9
10-year TB 3.761 3.713 +4.8
2-year MSB 3.780 3.732 +4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.534 4.475 +5.9
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes bill requiring hospitals to report births of newborns
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics Q2 profit down nearly 96 pct on-year to hit 14-year low