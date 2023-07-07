Isc to raise 200 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Isc Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 200 billion won(US$153.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.79 million common shares at a price of 52,665 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

