SKC takes over semiconductor test equipment maker in push for chip components

All News 17:20 July 07, 2023

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- SKC Co., a chemical company under South Korea's SK Group, said Friday it acquired a local semiconductor test equipment maker for 522.5 billion won (US$399 million) as it accelerates its push for a pivot to the manufacturing of semiconductor and battery components.

SKC took over a 35.8 percent stake, worth 347.5 billion won, in ISC Co. from a private equity firm that owns a major stake in the company, and will acquire the rest of the stake with new shares ISC will sell through a rights offering, SKC said.

The company will hold a 45 percent stake once the acquisition procedure is complete.

Established in 2001, ISC specializes in making test sockets for chip sets, a key component in the semiconductor post-processing. It has developed, and was the first to commercialize, a test socket made with silicon rubber, touting more than 80 percent share of the memory chip test socket market, according to SKC.

SKC has been bolstering its efforts to transform a major part of its business portfolio from chemicals-oriented to components sectors, with a focus on materials for secondary battery and semiconductors.

SKC has Absolics Inc., its Georgia-based chip packaging subsidiary in the U.S. that makes glass-based semiconductor substrates, seeking to become the first company to produce at scale this unique form of semiconductor packaging.

SKC Co. CEO Park Won-cheol (C) and other officials pose for a photo during the signing ceremony for SKC's acquisition of ISC Co., a semiconductor test socket maker, on July 7, 2023, in this photo provided by SKC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

