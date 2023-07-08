Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 July 08, 2023
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 30
Incheon 29/22 Cloudy 30
Suwon 30/22 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 31/23 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 31/22 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/24 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 30/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 30/25 Rain 70
Daegu 31/20 Sunny 60
Busan 26/23 Rain 80
(END)
