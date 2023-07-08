Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 July 08, 2023

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 30

Incheon 29/22 Cloudy 30

Suwon 30/22 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/23 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 31/22 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/24 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 30/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 70

Daegu 31/20 Sunny 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 80

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!