SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korean gov't in favor of Japan's Fukushima release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul gov't says Fukushima water release meets int'l standards (Kookmin Daily)

-- 0.001 pct of tritium reaches S. Korean waters 10 yrs after release: S. Korean gov't report (Donga Ilbo)

-- Large companies, startup cooperation needed to win global AI competition (Segye Times)

-- It's possible to delay Alzheimer's (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul gov't to monitor if Japan's release plan meets standards (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Why two large labor unions take to streets (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean gov't says Fukushima release to have inappreciable impact on Korean waters (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. real interest rate rises sharply (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit plunges to 600 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)

