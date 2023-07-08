Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean gov't in favor of Japan's Fukushima release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul gov't says Fukushima water release meets int'l standards (Kookmin Daily)
-- 0.001 pct of tritium reaches S. Korean waters 10 yrs after release: S. Korean gov't report (Donga Ilbo)
-- Large companies, startup cooperation needed to win global AI competition (Segye Times)
-- It's possible to delay Alzheimer's (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul gov't to monitor if Japan's release plan meets standards (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Why two large labor unions take to streets (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean gov't says Fukushima release to have inappreciable impact on Korean waters (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. real interest rate rises sharply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit plunges to 600 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
