July 9



1966 -- South Korea signs the Status of Forces Agreement with the U.S.



1980 -- The special committee for national security announces the punishment of 232 high-ranking government officials for corruption.



1987 -- More than 1 million people take to the streets to pay tribute to a Yonsei University student who was tortured to death under the military regime.



1989 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Iraq.



1996 -- South Korea signs an extradition treaty with Paraguay.



2003 -- The two Koreas hold the 11th ministerial-level meeting in Seoul.



2004 -- South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and visiting U.S. National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice meet and reaffirm their countries' determination to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue and diplomacy.



2005 -- North Korea announces it will return to six-party denuclearization talks after a yearlong boycott that sharply raised tensions on the peninsula. The move follows months of intense international diplomatic efforts to coax the North back to the negotiating table.



2009 -- At least seven websites operated by government and media organizations report access delays and failures under a third round of DDoS attacks. The previous two rounds of attacks overwhelmed major websites in South Korea and the United States, including the official site of South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.



2012 -- South Korean golfer Choi Na-yeon captures the U.S. Women's Open on the LPGA in Wisconsin for her first career major championship, becoming the sixth South Korean to win the competition.



2016 -- North Korea fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast, but the missile fails in its initial flight stage. The South Korean military said the SLBM appears to have exploded at an altitude of some 10 kilometers after being fired from a submerged 2,000-ton Sinpo-class submarine.



2020 -- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon goes missing. He was later found dead in the forested hills of Mount Bukak in Seoul just after midnight, presumed to have taken his own life.

