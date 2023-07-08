Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to pitch again in minor league game in rehab
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays will pitch in a minor league game next week as part of his second rehab assignment.
The left-hander will pitch in Florida against the Tampa Tarpons of the Florida State League and the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith, a reporter from Canada's Sportsnet, on his Twitter account.
He said Ryu is expected for three or four innings.
It will be Ryu's second rehab appearance after he had his first game action on Wednesday, when he gave up one run in three innings. He threw 42 pitches and his fastball sat around 87 to 88 miles per hour.
The South Korean pitcher has been in rehabilitation after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair his damaged left elbow in June 2022.
The 36-year-old has been targeting a late July return, following the All-Star break.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea under 1st heat wave warning of year
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
Mother arrested for allegedly neglecting newborn to death, abandoning body in trash bin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
S. Korea-U.S. alliance made 'miracle' of Korea possible: U.S. general