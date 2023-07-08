Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to pitch again in minor league game in rehab

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays will pitch in a minor league game next week as part of his second rehab assignment.

The left-hander will pitch in Florida against the Tampa Tarpons of the Florida State League and the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith, a reporter from Canada's Sportsnet, on his Twitter account.

He said Ryu is expected for three or four innings.

It will be Ryu's second rehab appearance after he had his first game action on Wednesday, when he gave up one run in three innings. He threw 42 pitches and his fastball sat around 87 to 88 miles per hour.

The South Korean pitcher has been in rehabilitation after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair his damaged left elbow in June 2022.

The 36-year-old has been targeting a late July return, following the All-Star break.



In this Getty Images file photo from June 1, 2022, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Chicago White Sox during a Major League Baseball regular season game at Rogers Centre in Toronto. (Yonhap)

