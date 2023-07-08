Kim Hyo-joo stays in hunt at U.S. Women's Open; top-ranked Ko Jin-young misses cut

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Hyo-joo is still in the hunt at the U.S. Women's Open through two rounds in California.

The 27-year-old LPGA veteran shot a one-under 71 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on Friday (local time), to move to five-under at the second major tournament of the LPGA season. Kim, who had been tied for the lead after the opening round, is tied for second place with Allisen Corpuz of the United States.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Bailey Tardy of the U.S. has the sole possession of the lead at seven-under 137, after shooting a four-under 68 in the second round. She was one of only two players to break 70 on Friday, along with Choi Hye-jin of South Korea

Kim made four birdies and three bogeys in the second round, while hitting 12 of 14 fairways and reaching 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Kim has won five times on the LPGA Tour, and counts the 2014 Evian Championship title as her lone major so far.

Kim, who started her round on the back nine, was tied for the lead with two holes left, only to fall off with consecutive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes.

"I started well, like yesterday," Kim said. "Then the last two holes, I did make mistakes so I was not feeling as good. Starting tomorrow, I will have an excellent mindset as a new day."



In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Ryu Hae-ran of South Korea hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim said she had "some regrets" about how her second round played out, but she was ready to put it behind her.

"What can I do? It's over," she said. "I'm still on the leaderboard, so I'll just continue to work very hard and I have a chance to be a champion."

Among other South Koreans, LPGA rookie Ryu Hae-ran is alone in fourth at three-under after an even-par 72 in the second round. She had two birdies and two bogeys.

Ryu, who started on the back nine, said she had some issues with her swing on early holes, leading to errant shots, but recovered down the stretch.

"I'm very satisfied. I'm very, very happy that I'm doing such a good job in U.S. Open," Ryu said of her position going into the weekend. "I'm very looking forward to Rounds 3 and 4, and happy to play in Pebble Beach."

Former world No. 1 Shin Ji-yai, an 11-time LPGA champion who now plies her trade in Japan, and Chun In-gee, the 2015 U.S. Women's Open champion, are tied for seventh place at even 144. Chun shot her second straight round of 72 and Shin followed her 71 from Thursday with a 73 on Friday.

Ko Jin-young, current world No. 1, missed the cut by one stroke at seven-over 151. Ko shot a 79 in the first round, her worst score of the season, and followed that up with a 72.

Only six players have under-par scores after 36 holes on the iconic par-72 course.



In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea prepares to hit a shot on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

