Pirates' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in return from injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates has marked his return from a long injury layoff with a hitless performance at the plate.
Playing for the first time since April 13, Choi went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday (local time).
Choi had been sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury. During his recent rehab stint in Triple-A, Choi went 8-for-20 with three home runs in five games, but couldn't keep his bat hot in the big leagues in this game.
Batting fifth as designated hitter, Choi flied out to left field to lead off the top of the second inning, and grounded out to second to end the fourth inning. He hit another flyout to left in the seventh, and struck out swinging in the eighth in his final at-bat.
The Pirates lost the game 7-3.
In 10 games for the Bucs this season, Choi is batting .111 (4-for-36), though two of those four hits have been home runs.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
S. Korea-U.S. alliance made 'miracle' of Korea possible: U.S. general
-
Mother arrested for allegedly neglecting newborn to death, abandoning body in trash bin
-
(LEAD) First meeting of NCG to be held in Seoul this month, involving senior officials: presidential office