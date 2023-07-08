Pirates' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in return from injury

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates has marked his return from a long injury layoff with a hitless performance at the plate.

Playing for the first time since April 13, Choi went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday (local time).



In this Associated Press file photo from June 15, 2023, Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches his teammates during a batting practice before a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Yonhap)

Choi had been sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury. During his recent rehab stint in Triple-A, Choi went 8-for-20 with three home runs in five games, but couldn't keep his bat hot in the big leagues in this game.

Batting fifth as designated hitter, Choi flied out to left field to lead off the top of the second inning, and grounded out to second to end the fourth inning. He hit another flyout to left in the seventh, and struck out swinging in the eighth in his final at-bat.

The Pirates lost the game 7-3.

In 10 games for the Bucs this season, Choi is batting .111 (4-for-36), though two of those four hits have been home runs.



In this Getty Images file photo from May 2, 2023, Choi Ji-man of the Pittsburgh Pirates acknowledges Tampa Bay Rays fans after a tribute video welcomed him back to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the first time following a trade. (Yonhap)

