(Yonhap Interview) IAEA chief says no internal disagreement reported during process of producing Fukushima report
By Chang Dong-woo & Ra Hwak-jin
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Saturday that there was no internal disagreement among the agency's team of experts responsible for producing the recently published comprehensive report on Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima plant.
"There is no disagreement. This is the final comprehensive report by the IAEA and no expert has come to me saying that he or she disagrees on the contents," Rafael Mariano Grossi said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul.
Grossi arrived in South Korea late Friday for a three-day visit to explain the analysis of the U.N. watchdog's safety review of Japan's planned release of treated radioactive water from the Japanese plant
He flew in from Japan following the agency's conclusion that Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the plant into the sea is consistent with international safety standards.
While in Japan, Grossi delivered the IAEA's report on Tokyo's water release plan to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The report was seen as a blessing for Japan's planned water discharge, expected to begin in August.
