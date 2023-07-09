July 10



1953 - The U.S.-led United Nations Command reopens armistice talks with China-backed North Korea after a long suspension. The talks, which began in 1951, continue on and off until the two sides sign a cease-fire agreement on July 27, 1953, ending the three-year Korean conflict.



1974 - South and North Korea start Red Cross talks aimed at helping reunite millions of separated family members in the two divided states. The negotiations break down soon afterward because of political and military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



1990 - South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong officially launch a trilateral commercial data communications service via a three-way submarine fiber-optic cable network.



1993 - U.S. President Bill Clinton, on a state visit to South Korea, holds a summit with President Kim Young-sam. They agree to start discussions to initiate a multilateral security dialogue in Northeast Asia and maintain close consultations to help solve the North Korean nuclear arms issue.



2007 -- Golfer Choi Kyung-ju wins the inaugural PGA National hosted by Tiger Woods. It is Choi's second title of the season and his sixth career U.S. PGA title.



2008 - The six-nation talks aimed at denuclearizing North Korea resume after a nine-month lull. The top agenda item is how to verify North Korea's past and current nuclear activity in line with a deal signed in September 2005 that calls for the North to disarm in exchange for energy aid and other economic and political benefits.



2012 - Park Geun-hye, a five-term lawmaker and daughter of late former authoritarian President Park Chung-hee, officially announces her bid to become South Korea's first female president. She later wins the Dec. 19 presidential election.



2018 - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree to more than double the countries' bilateral trade to over US$50 billion in 2030 and pledge joint efforts to further upgrade their diplomatic relationship during a bilateral summit held in New Delhi.



2020 -- Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon is found dead in the woods of Mount Bugak near his official residence in central Seoul. The mayor was facing a probe into sexual harassment allegations as his former female secretary filed a complaint over unwanted physical contact and inappropriate messages.

