Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 July 09, 2023
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/24 Rain 60
Incheon 27/24 Rain 90
Suwon 29/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 30/25 Sunny 70
Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 80
Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 60
Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 30/25 Rain 80
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 20
Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60
Busan 27/23 Rain 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) IAEA chief says no internal disagreement on Fukushima report
-
(LEAD) First meeting of NCG to be held in Seoul this month, involving senior officials: presidential office
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) IAEA chief arrives in S. Korea to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge
-
Blinken will raise N. Korea issues at upcoming ARF meetings: official