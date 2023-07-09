Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 July 09, 2023

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 60

Incheon 27/24 Rain 90

Suwon 29/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 30/25 Sunny 70

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 60

Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 80

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60

Busan 27/23 Rain 30

