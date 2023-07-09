N. Korea's mask imports from China plunge 78 pct in May
SHENYANG, China, July 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's mask imports from China tumbled 78 percent in May from a month earlier, trade data showed Sunday, as it appears to have recently eased strict COVID-19 restrictions.
The North's mask imports from China stood at US$28,746 in May, the lowest level in seven months, according to the trade data by China Customs Statistics.
Pyongyang's mask imports from China began at $523 in August 2022 and peaked at $385,887 in October, but the trade volume has steadily decreased to $198,960 in January and $129,795 in April.
North Korea shut down its borders with China in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 amid lack of vaccines, and placed mask mandates on its people.
Last week, news footage from the North's Korean Central TV showed hundreds of young people sitting close together at a theater without masks, in a sign that North Korea has eased strict COVID-19 restrictions.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) IAEA chief says no internal disagreement on Fukushima report
-
(LEAD) First meeting of NCG to be held in Seoul this month, involving senior officials: presidential office
-
(LEAD) IAEA chief arrives in S. Korea to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
Blinken will raise N. Korea issues at upcoming ARF meetings: official