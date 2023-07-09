'Roundup' series surpasses cumulative 30 mln admissions
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Three films from the Korean action comedy franchise "The Roundup" have topped a cumulative 30 million admissions, marking the best box office record for a homegrown film series, its distributor said Sunday.
The first installment "The Outlaw" (2017) attracted 6.87 million viewers and its sequel "The Roundup" (2022) garnered 12.69 million admissions, the No. 1 box office record last year.
As its third installment "The Roundup: No Way Out," released on May 31, surpassed 10.42 million admissions on Saturday, the combined admissions of the three films crossed the 30 million mark, according to ABO Entertainment.
The series stars Ma Dong-seok as rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do, who chases down heinous criminals with his police colleagues.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(4th LD) Couple confesses to strangling newborn to death in Geoje, police say
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Yoon says unification ministry should no longer act like N.K. support agency
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) IAEA chief says no internal disagreement on Fukushima report
-
(LEAD) First meeting of NCG to be held in Seoul this month, involving senior officials: presidential office
-
(LEAD) IAEA chief arrives in S. Korea to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
Blinken will raise N. Korea issues at upcoming ARF meetings: official