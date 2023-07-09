S. Korea's ruling party leader set for weeklong visit to U.S.
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party is set to make a weeklong trip to the United States for meetings with U.S. officials and lawmakers, his spokesperson said Sunday.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon plans to lead a delegation of party members to visit Washington, New York and Los Angeles from July 10-16, according to PPP spokesperson Kang Min-kuk.
Kim is scheduled to meet National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, Department of State officials and members of Congress to discuss ways to forge closer bilateral ties, Kang said.
He also plans to meet Korean residents and entrepreneurs, as well as U.S. think tank experts on the Korean Peninsula during the trip, he added.
