Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 July 10, 2023

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP rejected after asking IAEA to consider alternatives to Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean team needs to be sent to Fukushima plant for monitoring after release of treated radioactive water: experts (Kookmin Daily)
-- IAEA chief says there was no internal disagreement behind IAEA report on Japan's water discharge plan (Donga Ilbo)
-- IAEA chief says IAEA will remain at Fukushima plant, ensuring safety every step of the way (Seoul Shinmun)
-- IAEA says it will stay in Japan for decades monitoring safety of treated radioactive water after release (Segye Times)
-- IAEA chief undergoes criticism from main opposition party, civic groups during his stay in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins PSG (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- IAEA chief leaves S. Korea after defending Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan during his stay (Hankyoreh)
-- IAEA says it will stay in Japan to monitor safety of treated radioactive water after release (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nearly 70 pct of solar power generation facilities turn out to be low-quality products made in China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai's vehicle sales rise 13 percent in China in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP leaders call on IAEA to retract report (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean opposition urges IAEA head to halt Japan's wastewater plan (Korea Herald)
-- DPK attacks IAEA's credibility over Fukushima report (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!