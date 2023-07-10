SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- DP rejected after asking IAEA to consider alternatives to Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean team needs to be sent to Fukushima plant for monitoring after release of treated radioactive water: experts (Kookmin Daily)

-- IAEA chief says there was no internal disagreement behind IAEA report on Japan's water discharge plan (Donga Ilbo)

-- IAEA chief says IAEA will remain at Fukushima plant, ensuring safety every step of the way (Seoul Shinmun)

-- IAEA says it will stay in Japan for decades monitoring safety of treated radioactive water after release (Segye Times)

-- IAEA chief undergoes criticism from main opposition party, civic groups during his stay in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins PSG (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- IAEA chief leaves S. Korea after defending Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan during his stay (Hankyoreh)

-- IAEA says it will stay in Japan to monitor safety of treated radioactive water after release (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nearly 70 pct of solar power generation facilities turn out to be low-quality products made in China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai's vehicle sales rise 13 percent in China in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- DP leaders call on IAEA to retract report (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korean opposition urges IAEA head to halt Japan's wastewater plan (Korea Herald)

-- DPK attacks IAEA's credibility over Fukushima report (Korea Times)

(END)