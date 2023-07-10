(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with KCNA's English-language report; CHANGES headline; ADDS byline)
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea denounced on Monday a plan by the United States to send a strategic nuclear submarine to South Korea, warning it "may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice."
The U.S. had pledged to send a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in the Washington Declaration issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April to further enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.
"The deployment of the U.S. strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads in the Korean peninsula means that the U.S. strategic nuclear weapons will appear in the peninsula for the first time since 1981," a spokesperson of the North's defense ministry said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"This is a very dangerous situation as it will bring the regional military tension to a more critical state and may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice," the unnamed spokesperson said.
The spokesperson called the U.S. plan to send a strategic nuclear submarine to the peninsula "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail against" North Korea.
North Korea "should show in the clearest way how it will take counteraction, in order to prevent the U.S. from doing such reckless acts with ease," the spokesperson said.
Also, the spokesperson accused a U.S. spy aircraft of intruding in its airspace recently, threatening that there is no guarantee such aircraft will not be shot down.
"In particular, a strategic reconnaissance plane of the U.S. Air Force illegally intruded into the inviolable airspace of the DPRK over its East Sea tens of kilometers several times," the spokesperson said.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea," the spokesperson said.
The official cited past incidents when the North shot down U.S. aircraft, including an EC-121 reconnaissance aircraft in 1969 and a military helicopter in 1994.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 83 countries with 'Still With You'
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(LEAD) Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
Gov't files objection over court's rejection of wartime forced labor deposit
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand
-
(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
-
Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday
-
Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams U.S. reconnaissance aircraft for intruding in airspace
-
(2nd LD) DP relays concerns over Fukushima water discharge plan to IAEA chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins PSG
-
Ex-No. 1 Shin Ji-yai ties for 2nd at U.S. Women's Open
-
S. Korean economy appears to be on upswing as manufacturing rebounds: KDI