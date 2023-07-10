Opposition lawmakers to visit Japan to protest Fukushima water release
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Opposition lawmakers were set to travel to Japan on Monday to protest Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.
A team of 11 lawmakers, nine from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and two independents, will fly to Japan for a three-day trip that includes a protest rally in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
They also plan to make a protest visit to the Japan office of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), hold a sit-in protest in front of the National Diet of Japan and announce a joint statement with a group of Japanese lawmakers opposed to the release.
They will wind up the trip with a press conference with international media outlets and a protest march Wednesday.
"The IAEA has announced an empty report with no scientific evidence to back the ocean release of the contaminated waters from Japan's nuclear power plant. We need to stop the release as much as possible until its safety is guaranteed," the lawmakers said in a release ahead of the trip.
The lawmakers are Reps. Kim Seung-nam, Park Beom-kye, An Min-suk, Yangyi Won-young, Wi Seong-gon, Yoo Jung-ju, Yoon Jae-kab, Lee Yong-bin and Ju Chul-hyun from the main opposition party, and independents Yang Jung-suk and Youn Mee-hyang.
